Game developer Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) announced Tuesday its $100-million acquisition of Peak Games’ card game studio, which is said to be accretive to near-term margins.

Peak’s popular “Spades” and “Gin Rummy” will supplement Zynga’s growing “Poker” and “Solitaire” franchises and help establish the portfolio as the largest in the world, but financial impact is yet unclear.

“They said ‘millions’ of users but didn’t specify how many millions,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter told Benzinga. “I assume revenue is $25 million to $30 million and that it’s profitable.”

Zynga’s mobile games account for 87 percent of total revenue and bookings, the latter of which saw a 15-percent year-over-year increase this quarter. The boost contributed to an $18.1 million profit against a $41.7 million loss in the same quarter last year.

The earnings report wasn’t all positive, though. The firm reported a one-cent bottom-line miss and sequentially flat daily and monthly active users.

“We modeled DAU flat and MAU up 500,000,” Pachter said. “That’s close enough for me. They launched no new franchises, so hard to see how they would grow during the quarter. They should grow with the Peak card games next quarter and possibly with Words 2.”

Shares of Zynga traded Wednesday morning at $4.03, up 9.5 percent.

Related Links:

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Zynga, Qudian And Sirius XM

Game Names Looking Attractive; Goldman Likes EA And Take-Two Interactive

Latest Ratings for ZNGA Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Aug 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold Jun 2017 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for ZNGA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News M&A Top Stories Exclusives Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.