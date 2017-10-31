Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Zynga, Qudian And Sirius XM

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is so cheap. He always wants to tell people to buy the stock, but it has been a wrong thing to do.

Cramer doesn't want to recommend Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD). The only Chinese stock he's willing to recommend is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) isn't going to move explosively to $7, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is going to gradually move higher.

