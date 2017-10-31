Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Zynga, Qudian And Sirius XM

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Related ZNGA
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 5
Related
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is so cheap. He always wants to tell people to buy the stock, but it has been a wrong thing to do.

Cramer doesn't want to recommend Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD). The only Chinese stock he's willing to recommend is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) isn't going to move explosively to $7, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is going to gradually move higher.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + QD)

Mike Khouw's Alibaba Trade
This Week's Most And Least Crowded Trades
Alibaba, GM, Target: Fast Money Picks For October 24
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Alibaba Breaches Lower End Of 5-Day Trading Range
Why This Analyst Boosted His Price Target 28% On 'Franchise Pick' Nvidia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ZNGA

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.