OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) hit the market recently. It's a specialty pharma company developing innovative products for treating diseases related to ear, nose and throat and for allergy.

With the quiet period following the IPO expiring, Jefferies initiated coverage of the company.

The Analyst

The initiation note was issued by Jefferies analyst David Steinberg.

The Rating

He initiated shares at Buy, with a $27 price target.

The Thesis

OptiNose is an innovative and elegant solution for nasal drug delivery, Jefferies said in a Tuesday note. The company's EDS platform has already yielded two novel FDA approved breath intranasal sprays.

Delving on the potential before the company, Jefferies said 30 million Americans suffer from chronic rhinosinusitis, or CRS, although the current treatment options such as intranasal steroid sprays are largely ineffective. After a year of therapy, OptiNose's EDS system aids in polyp elimination, given that it propels more drug higher and deeper into the nasal cavity, Steinberg said.

Steinberg also noted that the company has a good sales and marketing-focused management team, capable of marketing its Xhance aggressively on its launch. On another count, OptiNose's Xhance is a complex product protected by long-duration patents, up to 2030, Steinberg said.

Jefferies estimates peak sales well in excess of $500 million.

Price Action

After listing at $20 on Oct. 13, up from the $16 offer price, OptiNose recorded a gain of 19 percent to $19 on debut. After reaching an intra-day high of $21.46 on Monday, the stock closed the session at $20.76.

Related Links:

BMO Smells Opportunity In OptiNose

Funko Flops As IPO Market Cools Once Again

Latest Ratings for OPTN Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2017 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2017 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for OPTN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Steinberg JefferiesAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.