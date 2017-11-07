Wall Street firms have given rave reviews for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN), which IPO-ed recently.

BMO Capital Markets was no exception, assigning its top rating to shares of the company.

The Analyst

BMO issued its initiation note on OptiNose on Tuesday, with Gary Nachman being the lead analyst.

The Rating

BMO initiated OptiNose with an Outperform and $29 price target.

The Thesis

OptiNose's exhalation delivery system, or EDS, which is focused on high and deep intranasal deposition of a drug, offers significant improvement over current nasal sprays and aerosols, Nachman said. (See Nachman's track record here.)

The company's lead product Xhance was recently approved for nasal polyps, with a launch planned for the second quarter of 2018, the analyst said.

Positive feedback from physicians supports the significant opportunity for Xhance, Nachman said. Expanding Xhance to broader chronic sinusitis, or CS, would expand the opportunity further, the analyst said. BMO estimates peak sales of about $700 million for Xhance.

BMO also sees opportunities outside of the ENT/allergy sector, including the potential for "nose-to-brain" delivery of drugs treating certain CNS conditions. This, coupled with the company being a potential M&A target, represents upside to the stock, Nachman said.

Price Action

OptiNose shares were sliding 6.70 percent to $19.37. Having recorded a listing gain of 19 percent on its Oct. 13 debut, the stock has been trending broadly higher since then.

Related Link:

CarGurus, Hair Transplant Firm Among This Week's IPOs

Photo Courtesy Of OptiNose.

Latest Ratings for OPTN Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2017 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2017 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for OPTN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Gary NachmanAnalyst Color Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.