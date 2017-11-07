Up Nearly 50% This Year, Is There Still Upside In Salesforce?
Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported its first look into fiscal 2019. The company guided its fiscal 2019 revenue to be in a range of $12.45 billion to $12.50 billion which implies a 20 percent growth rate.
The Analyst
William Blair's Bhavan Suri.
The Rating
Suri maintains an Outperform rating on Salesforce's stock.
The Thesis
Salesforce's fiscal 2019 guidance for a 20 percent revenue growth rate is "impressive" for a company that generates more than $10 billion in revenue and also manages to boost margins by 100 to 200 basis points each year, Suri said in a report. As such, investors should be find Salesforce's initial look into fiscal 2019 positively, especially when considering that the guidance is likely conservative given the large magnitude of 2017's revenue beat of $340 million at the midpoint and expectations for a $270 million beat at the mid point in 2018.
Salesforce's stock also boasts multiple drivers ahead, including traction in the enterprise segment as well as the Analytics Cloud and Commerce Cloud segments. Moreover, the stock is attractive at just 6.1 times enterprise-value-to-revenue, which is a discount to the SaaS group median of 8.1 times.
Investors should remain "long-term buyers" based not just on an attractive valuation, according to Suri, but the large total addressable market, an excellent management team and market position.
Price Action
Shares of Salesforce hit a high of $105 early Tuesday morning, but were trading around $102.40 at time of publication. The stock has gained about 49 percent, or $34 per share in 2017.
This Analyst Isn't Feeling Too Confident In Salesforce
What Wall Street Thinks About Salesforce's Q2 Earnings
Latest Ratings for CRM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2017
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bhavan Suri cloud William BlairAnalyst Color News Guidance Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.