Heading into its Wednesday earnings report, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is decidedly well liked.

The firm’s 42 Buy ratings are tempered by just two Sells and one Hold, according to TipRanks, which records an average price target of $191.33 with a range of $98 to $235.

Recent trends back the bulls. Apart from mixed results in the first quarter, Facebook has posted consistent beats since 2012, when its second quarter merely aligned with estimates.

At the same time, the stock has momentum behind it. Facebook broke $180 Monday to strike an all-time high, and it’s steadily risen over the last five years. As of Tuesday afternoon, shares were trading up 56 percent year to date, and consensus expected an additional 6.5-percent upside.

Here are all the analyst updates from the last month, sorted by price target from low to high:

William Blair: Buy.

BMO Capital: Hold, $170.

Needham: Buy, $185.

Robert W. Baird: Buy, $185.

Canaccord Genuity: Buy, $190.

Cantor Fitzgerald: Buy, $190.

Merrill Lynch: Buy, $190.

Morgan Stanley: Buy, $195.

Piper Jaffray: Buy, $195.

RBC Capital: Buy, $195.

Aegis Capital: Buy, $200.

Citigroup: Buy, $200.

Cowen & Co.: Buy, $200.

KeyBanc: Buy, $200.

Stifel Nicolaus: Buy, $200.

FBN Securities: Buy, $210.

Monness: Buy, $210.

SunTrust Robinson: Buy, $210.

Jefferies: Buy, $215.

Raymond James: Buy, $215.

Wells Fargo: Buy, $215.

Deutsche Bank: Buy, $220.

Wedbush: Buy, $225.

Mizuho Securities: Buy, $230.

Credit Suisse: Buy, $235.

