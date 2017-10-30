Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buy Thermo Fisher On Amazon Fear-Inspired Dip

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Buy Thermo Fisher On Amazon Fear-Inspired Dip
Related AMZN
Amazon Pharmacy Rumors Heating Up Again: Here's What We Know
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Vetr community has downgraded $AMZN to 3-Stars (Vetr)
Related TMO
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2017
The Week Ahead: New IPOs, Bank Earnings, And Some Notable FDA Actions

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) came under heavy selling pressure last Friday, which continued into Monday's trading session amid ongoing concerns that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking to enter lab supplies and other health care related businesses. But Thermo Fisher's shareholders shouldn't be concerned, at least according to Leerink's Puneet Souda who maintains an Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher's stock and recommends investors buy shares on the dip.

Thermo Fisher's "unmatched scale" will certainly pose a challenge for Amazon should it enter the space, the analyst wrote (see Souda's track record here). But it is unlikely in the first place Amazon will try to take over Thermo Fisher's market, as this has been an ongoing on-and-off rumor for the past six years.

In fact, it would be challenging for Amazon to try and take over the channel for four reasons, including:

    1. Lab supplies is a very small market at $15 billion as opposed to a $300 to $400 billion PBM market Amazon may find more lucrative.
    2. TMO's stickiness would be very hard for anyone to break.
    3. Low-value purchase orders are streamlined to Thermo Fisher in a way that Amazon may not be able to replicate.
    4. Thermo Fisher deals with complex products that require large sales and support teams.

Finally, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where Amazon supplies restriction enzymes, proteases, QPCRs, sequencing supplies, Nanodrops and LC-MS products.

"We believe AMZN is fully capable of supplying orders of IT hardware and has taken share from CDW-G (the government/academic IT hardware provider) among universities and government accounts, but same cannot be said for Fisher's catalog (Catalog LINK) just yet," the analyst also stated.

Related Links:

Why Amazon Needs To Partner With Or Buy A Pharmacy Benefit Manager

Analyst: Amazon's Entry Into Pharmacy Is All But Certain At This Point
_________
Image Credit: Coolcaesar at en.wikipedia [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: health careAnalyst Color Long Ideas Health Care Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TMO)

Amazon Pharmacy Rumors Heating Up Again: Here's What We Know
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Q3 Earnings Season: What We Know So Far
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 27
What Wall Street Analysts Think About Amazon's Post-Earnings Prospects
Amazon Higher By 13% After Q3 Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.