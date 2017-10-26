Why This Analyst Cut iRobot's Price Target By $30
Analysts at Canaccord Genuity turned incrementally bearish on iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) after the company reported its third-quarter results. The firm's Bobby Burleson maintains a Hold rating on iRobot's stock with a price target slashed from $95 to $65, which implies zero upside potential from Wednesday's closing price of $65.11.
IRobot's earnings report indicated a "strong" performance in the U.S. and European market but was accompanied with a "disappointing" outlook in China, Burleson wrote in a research report. Specifically, revenue from the U.S. rose 34 percent year-over-year, revenue from EMEA rose 31 percent while revenue from Japan jumped 65 percent.
However, iRobot's global momentum is unlikely to continue moving forward as management's guide of 40-percent revenue growth in the U.S. (versus a prior 30-percent guide) is overshadowed by expectations in China. The company is now expecting a 25- to 30-percent decline in revenue in the country after previously estimating nominal growth.
Moreover, a lack of visibility into organic demand heading into 2018 and a growing competitive landscape creates uncertainty. In addition, the company will need to ramp spending to release new products, which is likely to limit leverage.
Finally, Burleson revised $65 price target now reflects a 21x multiple that is mostly in-line with the company's organic EPS growth expectations for next year.
Related Links:
Worldwide Robotics Market to touch US$147.26 Billion by 2025 - Transparency Market Research
Munster: iRobot 'Sweeps Away Competitive Threats'
_____
Image Credit: Coolcaesar at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for IRBT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Jul 2017
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|May 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for IRBT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.