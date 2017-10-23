Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving On Cisco's BroadSoft Acquisition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
4 Stocks Moving On Cisco's BroadSoft Acquisition
Related CSCO
Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks: Cisco, Nvidia And More
The Easy Money Has Already Been Made In HP Enterprise
Swedbank Buys Thor Industries Inc, Red Hat Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells F5 Networks Inc, ... (GuruFocus)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)'s $1.71 billion acquisition of BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT)'s helped boost the stock to a new 52-week high of $34.63 Monday.

Cisco has agreed to buy BroadSoft, a maker of technologies that enables telecommunications service providers to deliver cloud-based Unified Communications to enterprise customers, for $1.71 billion, Reuters reported. The acquired company will fit in with Cisco's collaboration tools and better diversify the legacy switching and routing company.

Cisco's acquisition announcement also contributed to notable moves in other related companies.

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) were trading lower by more than 1.50 percent Monday, likely due to competitive concerns. RingCentral is a direct competitor to Broadsoft and will now be competing with a much bigger entity Broadsoft will be absorbed into Cisco's unified communications technology group.

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) were trading higher by more than 1 percent as investors were likely thinking that the company could be ripe for an M&A deal to combat Cisco. It is also possible as well that the valuation that Cisco paid for Broadsoft implies that LogMeIn's stock is trading at a discount to where it should be.

The same logic can be applied to Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ: MITL) and Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) as shares were trading higher by 1.60 percent and 3.70 percent, respectively.

Related Links:

Cisco Shares Could Outperform By 30% Heading Into 2018

Cisco's Shift To A Subscription Model Will Be A Positive In The Long-Term

Latest Ratings for CSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017Credit SuisseUpgradesUnderperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cisco United Communications Technology Group telecommunicationAnalyst Color News M&A Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + BSFT)

25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks: Cisco, Nvidia And More
The Easy Money Has Already Been Made In HP Enterprise
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Roku, Home Depot, Cisco And More
Cramer's List Of 10 Headwinds That Could Still Spook The Market
S&P 500 Breaks 20-Year Record: 5 Best Buys
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CSCO

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.