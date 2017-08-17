Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cisco's Shift To A Subscription Model Will Be A Positive In The Long-Term

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2017 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Cisco's Shift To A Subscription Model Will Be A Positive In The Long-Term
Related CSCO
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Wal-Mart Beats Q2 Views
Cisco's Transition Is In 'Full Swing'
Stock Futures Deepen Early Losses As These 2 Dow Names Dive (Investor's Business Daily)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)'s earnings report Wednesday resulted in the stock moving lower by 4 percent Thursday, but some analysts aren't parting ways with their bullish outlook, including Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron.

Cisco's earnings report demonstrated that the company is "executing well" on a transforming its business to a software and subscription-based model, Kidron noted in a research report. In fact, some of the early metrics on the transformation are "encouraging." For example, recurring revenue represented 11 percent of the product revenue in the quarter, up from 8 percent in the same quarter a year ago (see Kidron's track record here).

"While likely to accelerate, it'll still be several years until it's a quarter of product revenue," Kidron added. "The pace of transition illustrates Cisco's challenge in returning to YoY revenue growth near term absent a macro recovery/M&A."

However, a transformation for a business of Cisco's size and reach will weigh on its revenue growth for the coming quarters -- if not years, Kidron added. As such, it would be difficult for the company to deliver any near-term upside to its numbers but this doesn't take away from the long-term economic upside story.

Ultimately, Cisco will be in a stronger position down the road than it is today. In the meantime, the stock's "attractive" dividend yield of around 3.7 percent should keep investors "engaged."

Kidron maintains an Outperform rating on Cisco's stock with an unchanged $36 price target.

Baird: OK Results, All Things Considered

Baird's Jayson Noland maintains an Outperform rating on Cisco's stock with an unchanged $38 price target, as the company's earnings report were OK when factoring in the shift toward a subscription revenue model.

Similar to Kidron, Noland believes Cisco's transformation represents a near-term challenge but serves as a "strong long-term positive" for the company (see Noland's track record here).

"Cisco is strategically moving to a model that relies more on recurring revenue but is costing the company 2-3% of top-line growth given revenue recognition accounting," Noland explained. "The drivers of incremental recurring revenue are areas such as Cisco ONE bundles, Security software and Collaboration software. We believe this is the correct strategic direction."

At last check, shares of Cisco were down 3.97 percent at $31.06.

Related Links:

New Security Tech The Key To Cisco's Upgrade At Morgan Stanley

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Wal-Mart Beats Q2 Views
_________
Image Credit: By Figure8 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for CSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017Credit SuisseUpgradesUnderperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Wal-Mart Beats Q2 Views
Cisco's Transition Is In 'Full Swing'
New Security Tech The Key To Cisco's Upgrade At Morgan Stanley
20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cisco, Disney, Silver: Fast Money Picks For August 17
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Wal-Mart, Alibaba Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CSCO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.