Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steel Dynamics: The Steel Sector Pace Car For Q3 Earnings
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2017 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Steel Dynamics: The Steel Sector Pace Car For Q3 Earnings
Related STLD
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gordon Johnson On Steel Prices: Demand Does Not Justify Increases
Steel Dynamics Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark (Investor's Business Daily)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) reported in-line earnings Wednesday, but Axiom’s Gordon Johnson expects a Thursday sell-off on weak guidance.

Management announced fourth-quarter outlook for earnings before interest and taxes below Street expectations and cited “maintenance” for the anticipated miss (see Johnson's track record here).

Johnson interpreted waning confidence as confirmation of lacking steel demand.

“Why take maintenance if demand is robust?” he told Benzinga.

This assessment — coupled with drops in iron ore and steel prices, high seasonal inventory, declines in U.S. construction spending and cuts to auto production — reinforced his negative industry sentiment.

In a Thursday note, Johnson lowered Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) estimates ahead of Friday earnings and predicted a miss and cut to full-year guidance. He expects third-quarter revenue of $632 million and earnings per share of 24 cents against Street expectations of $676 million and 32 cents.

The steel industry will wrap up its reports with:

  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on Oct. 19.
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) on Oct. 26.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) on Oct. 31.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) on Oct. 31.
  • ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) on Nov. 11.

Heading into the season, the Street appears ambivalent on industry players, with TipRanks reporting a general balance of ratings. As of Thursday, analysts had three Buys, three Holds and two Sells on Cliffs.

Related Links:

NAFTA Round One: Gordon Johnson Weighs In On Free Trade's Effects On Steel, Manufacturing

Gordon Johnson: Delay Of Sec. 232 Trumps US Steel's Unexpected Earnings Beat, Justifies Sector Weakness

Latest Ratings for STLD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Longbow ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for STLD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Short Ideas Commodities Previews Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + CLF)

Gordon Johnson On Steel Prices: Demand Does Not Justify Increases
AK Steel Attempts To Clear $6.00 Level
Steel Stocks To Gain From Kobe Steel Data Fabrication Issue
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Applied Optoelectronics Drops On Q3 Warning; PhaseRx Shares Surge
12 Stocks Moving Following China Import News
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on STLD

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.