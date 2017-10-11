Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perspective: If Amazon Wins The Grocery Wars, It Won't Be Because Of Prices

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 3:36pm   Comments
Share:
Perspective: If Amazon Wins The Grocery Wars, It Won't Be Because Of Prices
Related AMZN
For Kroger, Is Selling Assets A Good Thing? Street Thinks So
What I Learned From Reading Every Amazon Shareholders Letter
The Vetr community has downgraded $AMZN to 4-Stars (Vetr)

Investors assuming price is the most important factor in determining the ultimate winner in the grocery space may be mistaken, according to Credit Suisse's Stephen Ju. Many investors previously assumed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s business strategy of sacrificing margins for market share would lead to an ultimate victory in the grocery space through its Whole Foods acquisition.

Currently, there is only a 50.4-percent overlap between Prime Now users and Whole Foods locations, which implies that the real path for Amazon to generate long-term success in the grocery space isn't through price cuts but through fulfillment and delivery options via Prime Now.

"In other words, Prime Now as it stands presents the rails/distribution and Whole Foods presents the content which Amazon seemingly had difficulty perfecting with Fresh," the analyst said.

Amazon will likely take advantage of the media attention it's receiving on Whole Foods price reductions and use this opportunity to continue the expansion of its Prime Now delivery system, the analyst said. In fact, the overlap between Prime Now users and Whole Foods locations is expected to rise from the current 50 percent to as much as 70 percent by 2022.

Bottom line, price reductions "capture the headlines," but Amazon will win the war through service instead.

Related Links:

Amazon's Whole Foods Is Already Stealing Market Share From Walmart, Kroger And Costco

One Secret Behind The Whole Foods Deal: Amazon Wants To Sell You All The Alcohol

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2017Wells FargoReinstatesOutperform
Sep 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Grocery grocery stocks Stephen JuAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

For Kroger, Is Selling Assets A Good Thing? Street Thinks So
What I Learned From Reading Every Amazon Shareholders Letter
Best Buy Has Proven It Can Thrive In A Post-Amazon World
Kroger Explores Strategic Alternatives For Convenience Stores
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Market In 5 Minutes: Alibaba's Expansion, Uber's Warning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.