Consumers walking into a Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) store will begin to see quite a few changes, as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s ownership of the grocery store was completed Monday.

Many everyday food items are now selling at cheaper price points, CNBC reported. For example, the price of bananas at a Manhattan store is now just 49 cents a pound, down from 79 cents a pound. Organic bananas are also selling for 69 cents a pound, down from the 99 cents a pound over the weekend.

Bargan Bananas And More

"Whole Foods' mission is to not be exclusionary," Greg Fleishman, co-founder of baking mix brand Foodstirs, told CNBC. "A partnership with Amazon has exploded Whole Foods' mission."

Other food items that are now cheaper inside the grocery store include avocados, large brown eggs, organic salmon and tilapia, baby kale, baby lettuces, and meat products including lean ground beef, CNBC added. An employee told CNBC that more than 300 items will be marked down but not every price-reduced item will be advertised with a sign.

Other Goods' Pricing Remains Unchanged

Consumers shouldn't expect to see any of the discounts flow to non-food items like paper towels, Raymond James' analyst Aaron Kessler told CNBC. It is expected that bulkier items that consumers can stockpile on won't see a price cut as only items where consumers "buy a lot" will be cheaper.

Amazon is also selling its Echo and Dot products in store and, in some, cases can be found under a banner that reads, "We're Growing Something Good. Whole Foods Market + Amazon."

