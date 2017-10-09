Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Monster Beverage, General Electric And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is a Hold. He is concerned because the PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) management spoke on their conference call about a weakness in the convenience store section of their business. He would not sell it, because he thinks that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) should buy Monster Beverage Corporation.
Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) is a Buy, thinks Cramer. He explained that it has a good and safe yield and he doesn't believe that the interest rates are going to skyrocket.
Cramer thinks that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) are better picks than Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK).
Cramer's charitable trust fund owns General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He is disappointed by the performance of the stock. He added that the management change might be the necessary shake up.
Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) is not a Buy, believes Cramer. He thinks that crude oil is going to stop at $50. He added that the stock is a better Sell than Buy.
Latest Ratings for MNST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Macquarie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2017
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MNST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.