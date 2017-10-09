Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Monster Beverage, General Electric And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Monster Beverage, General Electric And More
Related MNST
18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2017
Related DEA
10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Monday, December 5
Worst Performing Industries For March 4, 2016

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is a Hold. He is concerned because the PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) management spoke on their conference call about a weakness in the convenience store section of their business. He would not sell it, because he thinks that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) should buy Monster Beverage Corporation.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) is a Buy, thinks Cramer. He explained that it has a good and safe yield and he doesn't believe that the interest rates are going to skyrocket.

Cramer thinks that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) are better picks than Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK).

Cramer's charitable trust fund owns General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He is disappointed by the performance of the stock. He added that the management change might be the necessary shake up.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) is not a Buy, believes Cramer. He thinks that crude oil is going to stop at $50. He added that the stock is a better Sell than Buy.

Latest Ratings for MNST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2017JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MNST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEP + DEA)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MNST
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.