On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is a Hold. He is concerned because the PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) management spoke on their conference call about a weakness in the convenience store section of their business. He would not sell it, because he thinks that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) should buy Monster Beverage Corporation.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) is a Buy, thinks Cramer. He explained that it has a good and safe yield and he doesn't believe that the interest rates are going to skyrocket.

Cramer thinks that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) are better picks than Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK).

Cramer's charitable trust fund owns General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He is disappointed by the performance of the stock. He added that the management change might be the necessary shake up.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) is not a Buy, believes Cramer. He thinks that crude oil is going to stop at $50. He added that the stock is a better Sell than Buy.

Latest Ratings for MNST Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Outperform Aug 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Mar 2017 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for MNST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.