Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained more than 7 percent on Friday after the company revised its earnings outlook higher.

Tyson revised its full year earnings per share guidance from a prior range of $4.95 to $5.05 to a new range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share. Looking forward to the next fiscal year, management guided its full year fiscal 2018 earnings per share to a range of $5.70 to $5.85 which came in ahead of the $5.35 per share Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The company's fiscal 2018 guidance implies that it can achieve a long-term prepared foods margin target of 12 to 14 percent sooner than expected, Mizuho Securities' Jeremy Scott said in a Friday note. A 14 percent margin rate and $1.3 billion in EBITDA was expected by the end of 2020, but could now become a reality in fiscal 2019. (See Scott's track record here.)

Tyson also pre-announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share in the range of $1.32 to $1.42 per share, which also came in above management's prior guidance of $1.07 to $1.17 per share. Of particular note in the quarter, beef packer margins have been "phenomenal, and a stronger pipeline of cattle available near Tyson's plants should drive above-normalized margins into 2018."

Scott maintains a Buy rating on Tyson Foods' stock with an unchanged $76 price target.

Related Links:

Why Tyson Foods' Stock Offers Healthy Upside

Beans And Bugs: Meat Alternatives Quietly Proliferate

Latest Ratings for TSN Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jul 2017 Credit Suisse Reinstates Neutral Neutral Jun 2017 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Buy View More Analyst Ratings for TSN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: beef food Food CompaniesAnalyst Color Commodities Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.