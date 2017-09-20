The bullish case for owning Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)'s stock was well communicated to the Street during Tuesday's London SIGNAL conference targeted at developers.

Baird Equity Research analyst William Power maintains an Outperform rating on Twilio's stock with an unchanged $39 price target after highlighting five notable ways in which the company impressed at the event.

The "sheer breadth" of developers and many uses for the company's APIs stood out but the core voice and messaging remain key drivers moving forward. Several developers using Twilio's APIs are looking to replace their legacy contact center products with the company's software-based inbound and outbound omni-channel solutions. The company's products and technologies even complements its core APIs through intelligent services. Twilio APIs can be "significantly enhanced" through integrations with Amazon's AWS and Google Cloud machine learning. Twilio highlighted that among its 1.6 million developers, 500,000 of them are located in the EMEA region which highlights the "breadth of its geographic distribution." The company now also has access to phone numbers across 100 countries which covers 90 percent of global GDP and six billion people. Twilio introduced Studio, a new visual interface which makes it easier for the broader organization to create, edit, and improve communication workflows.

