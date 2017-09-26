Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Restoration Hardware Restored To A Buy Rating At Deutsche

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2017 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Restoration Hardware Restored To A Buy Rating At Deutsche
Related RH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
IBD Rating Upgrades: Select Comfort Flashes Improved Relative Price Strength (Investor's Business Daily)

RH (NYSE: RH) continues to win back the Street after a poor performance throughout 2016. Deutsche Bank's Adam Sindler upgrades RH's stock rating from Hold to Buy with a price target boosted from $80 to $84.

Sindler actually downgraded RH to Hold a few weeks before its second-quarter earnings report due to his belief that the business had "stabilized" and the company needs to convince the Street that there is room for upside. And this is exactly what happened in the earnings report when management's gross margin guidance for the bottom half of 2017 came in "well ahead of expectations."

tipranks.png

In fact, RH can likely stabilize its gross margins in the 36–37 percent range, which is near peak levels, Sindler noted. On several occasions, the company's quarterly margin rate moved above 38 percent and while the analyst's model doesn't assume this level of rebound it does serve as a key element of upside moving forward.

Looking forward, Sindler is modeling RH to see its total sales rise 10 percent on annual basis, which is at the midpoint of the company's own 8–12 percent projection. Also, improved new store productivity and a better than expected recovery in the first half of 2018 will add to the bullish story.

At time of publication, shares of RH were up 3.36 percent at $74.04.

Related Links:

RH Nearly Doubles After Q2 Beat And Raise

RH's Blowout Quarter Makes Believers Out Of Some, But Not All

Latest Ratings for RH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Sep 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperform
Sep 2017BuckinghamUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam SindlerAnalyst Color Long Ideas News Upgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 7
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NCI Building Drops On Downbeat Results; GoPro Shares Spike Higher
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RH
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.