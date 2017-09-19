Susquehanna just released its quarterly report on the semiconductor industry, and the latest numbers indicate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) have been the two big winners of the past quarter.

Susquehanna’s PC-SIGnals report analyzes data from thousands of desktops, laptops, GPUs and SSDs to track semiconductor industry trends.

According to analyst Christopher Rolland, AMD’s Vega release resulted in a 4-percent quarter-over-quarter GPU share gain. In addition, Vega has triggered an uptick in GPU average sales price, which was up as much as 25 percent on the quarter. AMD was also able to gain CPU share in the third quarter.

At the same time, laptop SSD attach rates surged to new all-time highs of around 56 percent, despite NAND shortages. Marvell was the big share gainer in the space, picking up 2 percent of SSD market share in the third quarter.

Rolland said AMD’s share gains came at the expense of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Rolland said Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), on the other hand, could be a winner from rising ASPs.

“Intel should benefit as 3Q17 ASPs rise and as our ODM notebook tracker offers upside, now suggesting low-single-digit unit growth in 2017,” Rolland wrote.

ODM notebook sales are coming in better than expected in the third quarter, up 7.2 percent compares to Q2 and 3.0 percent year over year. Those growth numbers topped Susquehanna’s expectations of 2.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Surprisingly strong ODM notebook sales is a positive for both AMD and Intel.

In light of the latest semiconductor numbers, Susquehanna prefers investors choose Positive-rated Intel Corporation and Marvell Technology over Neutral-rated AMD and Nvidia.

Related Link: 5 Reasons To Invest In Semiconductors, And 5 Of The Best Stocks To Own

Latest Ratings for AMD Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jul 2017 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jun 2017 Longbow Research Initiates Coverage On Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.