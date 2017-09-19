Market Overview

Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks In The Chip Space

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 10:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Pete Najarian said that he decided to take profits in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) after a strong move higher. He likes the stock, but he decided to follow his trading rules and take profits.

Najarian also said that he noticed unusually high options activity in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). He thinks that the stock is going to trade higher.

Tim Seymour said that he would be a buyer of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He explained that its price to earnings multiple looks attractive.

Dan Nathan would own Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). He said that the stock lagged the other stocks in the sector. Nathan thinks that it is going to have a double digit growth in sales and he explained that its price to sales is 2.5, while NVIDIA Corporation trades at more than 12.5. Nathan added that Advanced Micro Devices is a cheap stock.

Posted-In: Dan NathanAnalyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Analyst Ratings Tech Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

