Argus Upgrades Harsco, Sees 18% Upside From Here
Argus upgraded shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) from Hold to Buy, with a price target of $21. The price target represents roughly 18 percent upside from the stock's closing of $17.85 on Thursday.
Analysts David Coleman stated that the industrial services and engineered products company's cost-cutting initiatives, good returns on prior investments and improving end-market demand led to above-consensus results in the first half of 2017. Coleman noted that management expects this trend to continue, with industrial and metals segment expected to have a strong second half.
See Also: An Industrial ETF Hitting New Highs
Argus also believes the dollar depreciation through 2017 and into 2018 will be a significant tailwind for the company. Accordingly, the firm feels a Buy rating is now warranted despite the risks of investing in a commodities sensitive company.
Citing the stronger-than-expected second quarter results released in early August and the improved second-half outlook, Argus raised its 2018 earnings per share estimate from 67 cents to 74 cents.
"Although the shares are trading at the high end of its 52-week range of $8.52-$17.90, we believe they have more room to run," Argus said.
Latest Ratings for HSC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Argus Research
|Upgrades
|Buy
|Nov 2016
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2016
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
