Argus Upgrades Harsco, Sees 18% Upside From Here

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2017 9:55am   Comments
Argus upgraded shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) from Hold to Buy, with a price target of $21. The price target represents roughly 18 percent upside from the stock's closing of $17.85 on Thursday.

Analysts David Coleman stated that the industrial services and engineered products company's cost-cutting initiatives, good returns on prior investments and improving end-market demand led to above-consensus results in the first half of 2017. Coleman noted that management expects this trend to continue, with industrial and metals segment expected to have a strong second half.

See Also: An Industrial ETF Hitting New Highs

Argus also believes the dollar depreciation through 2017 and into 2018 will be a significant tailwind for the company. Accordingly, the firm feels a Buy rating is now warranted despite the risks of investing in a commodities sensitive company.

Citing the stronger-than-expected second quarter results released in early August and the improved second-half outlook, Argus raised its 2018 earnings per share estimate from 67 cents to 74 cents.

"Although the shares are trading at the high end of its 52-week range of $8.52-$17.90, we believe they have more room to run," Argus said.

Latest Ratings for HSC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Argus ResearchUpgradesBuy
Nov 2016KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2016JefferiesMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: Argus David ColemanAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

