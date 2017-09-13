The American alcohol market has shown impressive growth rates, especially over other countries where drinking beer and spirits is engraved in its culture, Berenberg's Javier Gonzalez Lastra and Matt Reid commented in a research report. For example, alcoholic consumption in the U.S. rose by 15 percent from 2005 through 2015 while Germany, France and the U.K. saw a 7 percent, 4 percent and 6 percent decline, respectively.

While many brands that operate in the States took advantage of the decade-long period of strong growth, this is likely to change, the analysts commented. A slowdown in alcohol consumption is now projected as many millennials are becoming more health conscious and the Generation Z demographic group, which enters the legal drinking age is "less prone" to alcoholic consumption.

Given this less than favorable outlook, the analysts downgrade Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO)'s stock rating from Buy to Hold with a price target on the U.K.-listed stock of GBP25.50.

The primary reason for the downgrade is straightforward: Diageo has the highest sales exposure of 16 percent to "tail brands" in the U.S., the analysts highlighted. The American market accounts for 29 percent of total net sales but nearly 50 percent of operating profit.

Finally, among the few strong alcoholic categories, Diageo's outlook is also poor. For example, 24 percent of the company's U.S. net sales are in the growing vodka category but 11 percentage points of this stock is held by the Smirnoff brand, which "struggles" to maintain its market share.

Related Link:

For Guinness Beer Owner Diageo, March Is The Money Month

Even Beer Companies Use AI And Machine Learning Technologies

_________

Image Credit: By Christopher F. Orr - Photo taken by Christopher F. Orr, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for DEO Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Bernstein Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Mar 2017 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell Oct 2016 HSBC Upgrades Hold Buy View More Analyst Ratings for DEO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: alcohol Alcohol SalesAnalyst Color Downgrades Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.