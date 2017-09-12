Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With New CEO In Place, Focus For Teva Pharma Turns To 'Execution'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2017 10:11am   Comments
Share:
With New CEO In Place, Focus For Teva Pharma Turns To 'Execution'
Related TEVA
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 11: Western Digital-Toshiba, Pilgrim's Pride-Moy Park, Gigamon And More
Bernard Horn Buys Magna International Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Kansai Electric Power Co Inc, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)’s having a big week, and it’s only Tuesday.

The drug manufacturer’s stock popped as much as 24 percent Monday after the board appointed Kåre Schultz, current head of H. Lundbeck A/S and former COO of Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO), its president and CEO.

Schultz brings Teva experience in cost restructuring and portfolio management amid loss of drug exclusivity.

“Teva can now begin to focus on addressing the company’s operational and financial concerns,” Gabelli & Company analyst Kevin Kedra wrote in a Tuesday note. “At the top of the list are the company’s $35B debt load and pending generic competition for Copaxone 40 milligram. Teva has already initiated efforts to divest assets, cut the dividend and reduce operating costs. With Schultz in place as CEO, the company can look at more fundamental changes such as splitting up the company.”

Teva appeared to prep for Schultz’s installation with a $1.1 billion sale of Paragard to Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO)’s CooperSurgical announced late Monday. At the same time, the firm affirmed its intent to sell its global women’s health and European oncology and pain businesses.

Kedra anticipates 2017 earnings per share of $4.20, and he maintains a Buy rating on the stock.

Shares opened up 7.9 percent Tuesday on an unrelated announcement that the Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for first line use of Trisenox.

Related Links:

Teva Loses Another Bull; Credit Suisse Downgrades

Street Has No Mercy For Teva Following Dividend Cut

Latest Ratings for TEVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BTIG ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2017JMP SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform
Aug 2017Credit SuisseDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gabelli & CompanyAnalyst Color Biotech News FDA Management Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COO + NVO)

A Look At Kare Schultz, The New CEO In Charge Of Teva
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Attention Biotech Investors: September Ushers In Another Slew Of PDUFA Catalysts
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Mid-Day Market Update: Palo Alto Networks Surges After Strong Q4 Results; Ambarella Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TEVA
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.