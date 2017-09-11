Bank of America's Steve Byrne initiates coverage of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with a Buy rating and $78 price target amid multiple catalysts for the next 12 to 18 months.

DowDuPont will be releasing its pro forma financials by Nov. 15 and this will help investors in better understanding the company's recurring earnings power, Byrne commented in his initiation note. On top of that the output from the board review of the "spincos" will likely be nearly completed and a final decision is expected within the next three months. Also, the board is likely to finalize the company's dividend policy and it is reasonable to assume a dividend rate of 38 cents per share per quarter will be announced.

Meanwhile, the freshly merged entity's petchem capacity will likely begin within the next six months and this alone could add $1 billion to EBITDA, the analyst continued. The company itself expects to capture 70 percent of run-rate synergies within year one and the full run-rate in two years.

In terms of financials, DowDuPont's expectations to achieve $20 billion in EBITDA in 2019 could actually be a conservative figure as it doesn't assume the $1 billion in targeted revenue synergies, the analyst also noted. As such, there exists a path for the stock to move as high as $100 per share over time.

Related Links:

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Teva Pharmaceutical Names Kaare Schultz As CEO

The Market In 5 Minutes

_______

Image Credit: By Littleinfo - Own work, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for DWDP Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Bank of America Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2017 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Underweight Sep 2017 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for DWDP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chemical CompaniesAnalyst Color Long Ideas Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.