There’s no sense (and no profits) in ignoring the 800-pound gorilla in the room. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has forever changed the landscape of Wall Street, and the companies that are unable to adapt or keep up with the times have been left in the dust. Bankruptcies have piled up over the last several years, and even many of the companies that have survived Amzon’s coming of age are struggling to hold onto profits and market share.

Amazon’s total domination has made stocks that are less susceptible to Amazon’s warpath hot commodities for investors. In a new research note, the BMO Capital Markets analyst team came up with a list of top stocks that are safe from becoming “Amazoned.”

“We provide below a list of 14 stocks, each of which the respective analyst believes is the most insulated, within his/her area of coverage, from the perceived or, in some cases, very real threat of Amazon disruption,” the report reads.

The team notes that irrational fears about Amazon’s long-term impact have created some attractive valuations and entry points for choosy investors. BMO’s analysis of Amazon’s business model and the company’s future direction are based on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual letter to shareholders and its history of business acquisitions.

It’s impossible to perfectly predict what Amazon’s future holds, but here are 14 stocks BMO believes could thrive in the Amazon era:

SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY)

(NYSE: SYY) Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX)

(NYSE: CLX) Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO)

(NASDAQ: TTWO) TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX)

(NYSE: TJX) Cott Corp (USA) (NYSE: COT)

(NYSE: COT) Dollarama Inc (OTC: DLMAF)

(OTC: DLMAF) Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)

(NASDAQ: PLAY) BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA)

(NYSE: BWA) MSC Industrial Direct C Inc. (NYSE: MSM)

(NYSE: MSM) Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE)

(NASDAQ: ADBE) Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET)

(NYSE: ANET) Visa Inc (NYSE: V)

(NYSE: V) Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN)

