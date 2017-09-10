Original series have played a tremendous role in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)'s ascension to dominance as a premium entertainment destination. Now even bolder bets on original niche content are pushing subscriber growth even further.

“Series like Marvel’s The Defenders, 13 Reasons Why, Ozark, Icarus, Disjointed, Cable Girls, and The Spanish series Ingobernable are, no doubt, acting as a prime movers for subscriber generation in the quarter,” said Loop Capital managing director David W. Miller.

Netflix Broadens Its International Appeal

Loop Capital is estimating that Netflix’s international subscribers are set to exceed U.S. subscriber growth for the first time ever. According to Miller, the Street's impression that Netflix is driving growth through U.S.-produced content re-dubbed in multiple foreign languages may be off base.

“That’s only partially true. Great story-telling is universal in appeal and is easily portable into multiple markets, and Ingobernable is a perfect example of that – a Spanish novella, produced and directed in the Spanish language, that is also a hit not only in Mexico and Spain, but in the U.S., as well as other English-speaking countries,” he said.

Loop Capital has moved up its net domestic subscribers estimate in the third quarter from 750,000 to 780,000, and bumped up its international subscriber estimate from 3.65 million to 3.78 million.

Netflix will report its third-quarter results around Oct. 17.

Marvel Series May Stay On Netflix

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)'s expected departure from Netflix does raise some concern about popular Marvel content presence on the streaming service. While, Marvel-branded movies will move to Disney’s new streaming service, original marvel television content will likely stay with Netflix according to the firm.

