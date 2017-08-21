Market Overview

What The Sell-Side Thought Of Bill Ackman's ADP Thesis Presentation

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 2:29pm   Comments
What The Sell-Side Thought Of Bill Ackman's ADP Thesis Presentation
Billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman made his activist case against Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) public last week, which was well researched and "reflected significant efforts at due diligence," analysts at Baird Equity Research commented in a research report.

Ackman and his team did present a series of opportunities for ADP in which the company can boost revenue and gain market share while simultaneously improving its profitability, Baird's Mark Marcon commented in a research report. The presentation also factually pointed out that in its current form ADP is indeed losing market share and needs to improve its competitiveness within the Enterprise space.

In fact, many of the points made during the presentation are ones which ADP's management are "well aware of" and have been addressing areas of weakness over the past six years, Marcon continued. However, many of Ackman's ideas for change aren't necessarily feasible in the timeline suggested.

tipranks.png

Ackman's presentation may have also suggested that ADP would be in a better position under a different management team, the analyst added. As such, a vote for Ackman's slate of directors to the company's board would be seen as a vote against the current management. As such, many long-term shareholders may feel "anxious" to vote against the current management team after six years of outperformance.

"In our opinion, making transformational changes when paying one out of every six private sector employees is challenging ... particularly when trying to maintain client retention and employee engagement," Marcon wrote.

Latest Ratings for ADP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

Posted-In: activist investor Baird Bill Ackman Mark Marcon Pershing Square Capital ManagementAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

