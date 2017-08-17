Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chowdhry: Betting Against Nvidia Is 'Insane' And Stupid
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2017 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Chowdhry: Betting Against Nvidia Is 'Insane' And Stupid
Related NVDA
For AMD Ryzen Chips, Will Gains In Mindshare Lead To Market Share?
Bank Of America, Citigroup, Micron, Nvidia: Fast Money Picks For August 15
Earnings Season Watch List: Broadcom (Investor's Business Daily)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market in recent years, soaring more than 750 percent in the past three years alone. But while some analysts and investors believe Nvidia’s valuation has expanded to troubling levels at this point, at least one analysts says these types of concerns are crazy.

On Thursday, Global Equities research analyst Trip Chowdhry said Nvidia will continue to experience secular growth from the rise of deep neural networks.

“Betting against NVDA is not only insane but total stupidity,” Chowdhry wrote.

Related Link: What Is Machine Learning? Deep Learning? Here's Your AI Glossary

Companies working on deep neural network algorithms will continue to expand their datasets, increasing the number of neural network nodes and creating new layers. These steps will be a crucial part of increasing performance, Chowdhry said.

As a result, machine learning and deep learning technology leaders, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) will be clamoring to expand demand for Nvidia’s products in coming years.

“The above dynamics will continue to create secular growth trends for NVDA,” Chowdhry concluded.

Global Equities Research has raised its price target for Nvidia to $200 and named it one of four high-conviction stocks to own in the second half of the year. The other stocks to own include Microsoft ($85 price target), NetGear ($105 price target) and Tesla ($485 price target).

Earlier this month, Chowdhry reiterated his view that the social media market is approaching the saturation point and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is “total junk.”

Image Credit: By yoggy0 from Yokohama, Japan (SIGGRAPH Asia 2009) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsReduce

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Global Equities ResearchAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Breaking Down The Footwear Sector: Adidas Pipeline Still Strong, Under Armour Under Pressure
Is IBM A Value Trap?
Uber Settles With FTC Over Second Consumer Deception Case This Year
All The Sell-Side Ratings And Price Targets On Walmart Ahead Of Q2 Earnings
Home Depot Called 'The Best House' On The Retailer Block
Time To Order Some Blue Apron?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.