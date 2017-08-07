What Is Machine Learning? Deep Learning? Here's Your AI Glossary
Investors already recognize that artificial intelligence may be the next great technology business cycle in coming decades. You don’t have to be a software engineer to see the money-making potential of AI, but you should at least know the definitions of some of the most commonly used lingo in the AI business.
Here’s a pocket guide to AI terminology.
- Algorithm: A formula or set of rules used to solve a problem or answer a question. Algorithms define a set of steps or actions to take to achieve the desired result.
- Artificial Intelligence: A term used to describe a machine displaying intelligent behavior, such as reasoning, learning and sensory processing. AI involves tasks that have historically been limited to humans and intelligent animals, such as decision-making and problem-solving.
- Autonomous: Autonomous refers to the ability to act without being controlled by an outside force. Driverless cars are considered autonomous vehicles because the cars do not require humans to steer, brake or accelerate.
- Data Mining: Data mining is a process of sifting through large quantities of data and identifying patterns or other useful information. Data mining is a major potential application for AI systems.
- Deep Learning: Deep learning refers to a type of machine learning that is focused on complex problems, including understanding the relationships between complicated and large data sets. Deep learning software attempts to mimic the performance of the higher-level thought processes of the human brain.
- Machine Learning: Machine learning is a type of AI in which a computer has the ability to learn independently without being controlled by a human operator. The goal of machine learning research is to get computers to respond to stimuli without being programmed to do so.
- Neural Lace: Neural lace is a different approach to artificial intelligence that involves building upon the natural human brain by creating an interface between the brain and outside computers. Neural lace is a thin mesh that can be implanted inside the skull, serving as a link between natural and artificial intelligence.
- Neural Networks: A neural network is a framework used for deep learning. Neural networks involve passing input data through layers of neuronal nodes that are dynamically weighed to generate the desired output, a system designed to mimic the process of intelligent thought in the human brain.
Related Links:
4 College Degrees Jack Ma Says Will Be Valuable In The Future
These Non-Tech Companies Are Investing In An AI Future
Posted-In: artificial intelligence deep learning machine learningEducation Tech General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.