Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Nvidia's Sell-Off Was Overdone, Time To Establish Or Add To A Position
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2017 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Nvidia's Sell-Off Was Overdone, Time To Establish Or Add To A Position
Related NVDA
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Marvell Technology Sees RS Rating Climb To 74 (Investor's Business Daily)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares bounced 3.8 percent on Moday after a post-earnings sell-off took the stock significantly lower last week. According to Argus analyst Jim Kelleher, traders buying on the dip were making the right move.

You wouldn’t know it by the way the stock reacted, but Nvidia actually reported strong Q2 numbers, including above-consensus earnings and revenue, impressive growth and expanding margins. In fact, much of the stock’s weakness last week was likely due to profit taking following Nvidia’s nearly 800-percent gain in the past three years.

Kelleher said the Nvidia sell-off wasn't company-specific and is instead part of a recent profit-taking phenomenon in the technology space as global geopolitical tensions escalate.

Looking ahead, however, Nvdia guided for revenue of $2.35 billion, well ahead of its previous projections of $2.1 billion. Kelleher saw nothing in Nvidia’s quarter that changed his bullish thesis on the company.

“We would use this nonfundamental selloff as an opportunity to add to or establish positions in NVDA, which remains a leading silicon play on AI, autonomous vehicles, machine learning, and next-generation data center,” he wrote.

Related Link: Cryptocurrency Mining Drives Nvidia's Q2 Outperformance; Is This An Entry?

One of the major arguments from Nvidia bears is that the stock’s valuation has gotten out of control. Nvidia currently trades at 39.7 times Argus’ 2019 EPS estimate. Its current forward PE of 40.7 is more than twice its five-year historical average of 20.2. However, Kelleher said Nvidia deserves its premium valuation given the massive, long-term growth businesses in which it has a leading presence, including PC gaming autonomous driving, robotics and virtual reality.

Argus maintains its Buy rating for Nvidia and $175 price target for the stock.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsReduce

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus Jim KelleherAnalyst Color Long Ideas Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Looking Beyond The Shiny Surface Of Nvidia's Big Q2 Beat
Cryptocurrency Mining Drives Nvidia's Q2 Outperformance; Is This An Entry?
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
With Nvidia Down 13% This Week, Jefferies Says 'Buy On Weakness'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.