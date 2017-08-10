NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued its dominance.

The company reported Q2 earnings of $1.01 per share, 31 cents higher than consensus estimates. Sales came in at $2.23 billion against expectations of $1.96 billion. The company sees Q3 sales at $2.35 billion against $2.13 billion estimates.

"Adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing is accelerating, driving growth across our businesses," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO. "Datacenter revenue increased more than two and a half times. A growing number of car and robot-taxi companies are choosing our DRIVE PX self-driving computing platform. And in Gaming, increasingly the world's most popular form of entertainment, we power the fastest growing platforms - GeForce and Nintendo Switch."

Nvidia will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share on September 18, 2017, to all shareholders of record on August 24, 2017.

Nvidia's stock crossed $168 per share in after-hours trading, however, the stock turned red and was trading around the $155 level at time of publication.

