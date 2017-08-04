Market Overview

Here's What's Feeding The Street's Appetite For GrubHub
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 2:42pm   Comments
GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) reported its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. EPS was in-line with the Street’s estimates and sales come in slightly ahead, but gross food were a disappointment to many investors.

The stock jumped on Friday, trading up over 9 percent to over the $53 level.

Following the report, Credit Suisse analyst Paul Bieber reiterating an Outperform rating on the stock and upped his price target from $48 to $50, noting that “the mixed results were overshadowed by the announced partnership between [GrubHub and Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP)].”

GrubHub bought Eat24, a notable competitor in the food delivery business, from Yelp for $288 million. Yelp will also facilitate food orders on GrubHub through its platform.

Bieber believes Eat24 and other businesses snatched up by GrubHub can generate gross food sales, revenue and EBITDA of $866 million, $130 million and $19-$52 million in 2018.

Bieber noted that his estimates do not yet include these gains, indicating strong further upside potential from his price target.

Latest Ratings for GRUB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jun 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jun 2017Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

