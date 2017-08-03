On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy more shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a terrific story, said Cramer. He added that it is amazing how speculative stocks can come back as long as you play them right.

Cramer was not crazy about the quarter posted by U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA). His charitable trust owns Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) is a speculative stock that is not panning out, thinks Cramer. He is not willing to endorse it.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) had unbelievable quarter with terrible guidance, said Cramer. He is not a buyer of the stock.

Cramer was disappointed by the conference call from Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). He didn't like when the management spoke about warranty problems.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) had a monster good quarter, and if it pulls back, Cramer would buy it.

Cramer likes Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED). He thinks the supercycle is going to be great for the stock.

