Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Akamai Technologies, Chevron And Others

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2017 9:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy more shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a terrific story, said Cramer. He added that it is amazing how speculative stocks can come back as long as you play them right.

Cramer was not crazy about the quarter posted by U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA). His charitable trust owns Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) is a speculative stock that is not panning out, thinks Cramer. He is not willing to endorse it.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) had unbelievable quarter with terrible guidance, said Cramer. He is not a buyer of the stock.

Cramer was disappointed by the conference call from Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). He didn't like when the management spoke about warranty problems.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) had a monster good quarter, and if it pulls back, Cramer would buy it.

Cramer likes Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED). He thinks the supercycle is going to be great for the stock.

Posted-In: Analyst Color CNBC Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Short Ideas Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

