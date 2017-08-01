Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Analysts Expect For Zynerba's Upcoming Wave Of Data

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
What Analysts Expect For Zynerba's Upcoming Wave Of Data
Related ZYNE
Here's What You Need To Know About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Meet Avicanna, The First Marijuana Company To Be Accepted Into Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS @ Toronto

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) reported Tuesday its second-quarter results along with a series of updates concerning ongoing clinical trials and when investors can expect top-line data.

Zynerba was expected to release phase 2 STAR 1 trial data of its ZYN002 for the treatment of adult epilepsy by the end of July, but the company confirmed Tuesday that the data is on its way, H.C. Wainwright's Corey Davis, Ph.D., commented in a research report in which he maintains a Buy rating and $30 price target on Zynerba's stock. As such, the data is now expected to come by the end of next week and has a "reasonable chance" of meeting the primary endpoint of median reduction in seizure frequency over a 28-day period.

"It is worth stressing that even if ZYN002 does not outperform placebo by the ~20% delta needed to hit stat. sig., the number of patients who achieve seizure-free status (a secondary endpoint) could be just as, if not more, important," the analyst added.

Davis recalled an expert conversation he had with David Anschel who stressed that a seizure-free rate of around 10 percent would be "perhaps even more meaningful" than a 20 to 30 percent reduction in frequency.

In fact, most patients would be willing to give ZYN002 a try even if it comes with a success rate of just 5 to 10 percent of being completely seizure free.

Beyond epilepsy, Zynerba will report results from its phase 2 STOP trial in osteoarthritis patients by the end of August and data from the exploratory phase 2 of ZYN002 in pediatric Fragile-X syndrome patients are expected in September.

Also, phase 1 trial of ZYN001 (a THC pro-drug patch) should be released in the third quarter as well and a phase 2 trial for the drug in fibromyalgia and neuropathic pain are expected in begin in the fourth quarter.

At time of publication, shares of Zynerba were up 3.65 percent at $14.61.

Related Links:

Catalysts Growing Like Weeds For Zynerba Next Quarter

It's High Time For Zynerba Positives: Investors Await 3 Key Mid-Stage Trial Reads On Cannabidiol ZYN002

Latest Ratings for ZYNE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2017H.C. WainwrightReiteratesBuy
Feb 2017Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2016Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZYNE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Earnings Long Ideas News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZYNE)

Here's What You Need To Know About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Meet Avicanna, The First Marijuana Company To Be Accepted Into Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS @ Toronto
Picking Marijuana-Related Investments: Phyto Partners Walks Us Through Its Criteria
Discussing Snoop Dogg's Marijuana-Focused VC Firm: 'Beyond Wearing The Investor Hat, We Differentiate With A Broad Internal Ecosystem'
iAnthus Enters The New York Cannabis Market; Does The $17.3 Million Acquisition Make Sense?
Nevada Marijuana Emergency Shows The Real Size Of America's Demand For Cannabis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ZYNE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.