Costco Gains Momentum Even As Market Wrings Its Hands Over The Amazon Threat
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)’s August same-store sales were up 7.3 percent, and net sales in the month finished at $9.8 billion, exceeding expectations.
The same-store sales number beat Deutsche Bank’s projection of 5 percent, analyst Paul Trussell said in a Wednesday note.
The wholesale club’s momentum has outpaced expectations in recent months, but Costco faces increasing competition, including from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which announced price cuts at Whole Foods, Trussell said.
Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold on Costco with a $172 price target. The bank is remaining “sidelined” on the stock and closely monitoring both membership growth and renewal rates at Costco, the analyst said.
A Strong August
Costco’s traffic was up 3.9 percent and 4.3 percent in the U.S., higher than Deutsche’s projection of 3.75 percent. With prices up 12 percent year-over-year, gas added 110 basis points to Costco’s single-store sales, according to Deutsche.
Comparable e-commerce sales in August rose 26 percent, the firm said.
Core comp excluding gas was up 6.1 percent in the U.S. in August after a 5.5-percent increase in July. Deutsche had projected Costco’s core comp in the month at 4.9 percent; the Street was expecting 4.7 percent.
Related Links:
Kroger, Grocers Fall Hard After Amazon-Whole Foods News
Amazon's Making It Tough To Be A Costco Shareholder
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Mizuho
|Reinstates
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Amazon Costco Deutsche Bank Whole FoodsAnalyst Color News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.