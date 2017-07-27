United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has "brighter days ahead," including a nearly doubling of its stock price, according to analysts at JPMorgan. The firm's Michael Gambardella maintains an Overweight rating on U.S. Steel's stock with a price target boosted from $46 to $51 after the company reported its second-quarter results.

As part of U.S. Steel's earnings report, management maintained its 2017 EBITDA guidance of $1.1 billion even though it is now assuming a lower HRC (hot rolled coil) price of $612/t versus $644/t when the guidance was first given in April, Gambardella continued. This is due to the improved operational performance of the company's assets and expectations for flat rolled costs prices to remain under control.

U.S. Steel also remains optimistic it will see a positive outcome from Section 232, which will have a "sufficient duration" and reduce imports of steels. In the meantime, the entire domestic steel industry has the support of President Donald Trump's administration.

Finally, the company reassured investors when it confirmed that building an EAF at Fairfield is a question of when, not if and that it could restart the Granite City blast furnace in a 10-week span, the analyst also noted.

Bottom line, the analyst's bullish stance is based on his confidence of ongoing support from the White house and U.S. Steel's current investments will "lead to stronger earnings power ahead."

