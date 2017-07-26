Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gordon Johnson: Delay Of Sec. 232 Trumps US Steel's Unexpected Earnings Beat, Justifies Sector Weakness
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Gordon Johnson: Delay Of Sec. 232 Trumps US Steel's Unexpected Earnings Beat, Justifies Sector Weakness
Related AKS
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 3%; Seagate Shares Drop After Q4 Miss
AK Steel Sharply Higher After Q2 Beat
Related STLD
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2017
Morgan Stanley: Now Is The Time To Forge A Position In US Steel Names

In spite of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)'s positive earnings report Tuesday, the markets saw unusual weakness across the industry Wednesday, from AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) to Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD).

Gordon Johnson, managing director of Axiom Capital Management, attributed the phenomenon to President Donald Trump’s Tuesday announcement delaying the imposition of steel import tariffs.

“The Section 232 was everything,” Johnson told Benzinga in an email, noting that all of his clients had been long steel because of it. “I don’t care what people tell you, the thought was it was going to get passed at yesterday’s Trump rally in Youngstown, OH.”

But, as he had previously warned, it didn’t pass.

“I can't believe folks were so nice on USS' call,” he added. “This is a disaster of an announcement for the steel mills by Trump.”

Considering flat-to-weak demand, high output and the fact that “auto sucks,” he expects steel prices to continue lower.

What The Steel Players Say

Johnson believed U.S. steel mills had been pumping steel prices on the prospect of the 232’s passage. Following the announced delay, he consulted multiple industry players on the implications. The overall sentiment was the market could soften following the news.

One industry source highlighted a market participant who resumed purchasing of Korean hot rolled coil recently. The source pointed out to Johnson the fact that "traders are still using 232 clauses" and that "the fear factor is gone."

Related Links:

A Long-Time US Steel Bear Is Impressed With New CEO, But Not With Stock

Can A New CEO Put The Strength Back In US Steel?

Latest Ratings for AKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2017Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2017Longbow ResearchInitiates Coverage OnNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Axiom Capital Management Gordon JohnsonAnalyst Color Commodities Top Stories Exclusives Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STLD + AKS)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 3%; Seagate Shares Drop After Q4 Miss
AK Steel Sharply Higher After Q2 Beat
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Team Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; General Motors Earnings Top Views
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.