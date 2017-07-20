UBS analyst John Hodulik maintains his Buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and $80 price target following strong second-quarter earnings results.

The company posted $10.2 billion in sales, significantly beating the Street’s estimated $9.81 billion. EPS came in a $0.67.

Management also upped guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA and postpaid customer gains.

Shares opened Thursday up 3.1 percent immediately began working down to below Wednesday’s close, a surprise for many investors reacting to bullish analyst commentary.

Growth, One Way Or Another

Investors may be disappointed by the lack of news on the M&A front during the earnings call.

T-Mobile has been put on the sidelines by Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), which has entered exclusive negotiations with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) about a potential wireless service partnership.

Hodulik isn’t concerned though, saying he got the impression T-Mobile is seeking to restart talks with Sprint when the exclusive negotiations close later this month.

While a merger with Sprint would likely provide the greatest possible value-creation, “management sees a number of strategic options available to it,” according to Hodulik.

Something that ought to get investors excited though, is the potential for T-Mobile to begin paying out dividends.

Management indicated that it would only do so if consolidation proved to be impossible.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have both paid dividends for decades.

Keep up with dividend changes and the latest business news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

Has All The Negative Sentiment Over Cord-Cutting Turned Entertainment Stocks Into A Bear Trap?

Investors Seem To Be Materially Discounting T-Mobile Shares Based On 2 Factors

_________

Image Credit: By Mike Mozart [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for TMUS Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Jun 2017 Drexel Hamilton Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Buy View More Analyst Ratings for TMUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Dividends Rumors Reiteration M&A Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.