T-Mobile Hints At The Possibility Of A Dividend If M&A Doesn't Manifest
UBS analyst John Hodulik maintains his Buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and $80 price target following strong second-quarter earnings results.
The company posted $10.2 billion in sales, significantly beating the Street’s estimated $9.81 billion. EPS came in a $0.67.
Management also upped guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA and postpaid customer gains.
Shares opened Thursday up 3.1 percent immediately began working down to below Wednesday’s close, a surprise for many investors reacting to bullish analyst commentary.
Growth, One Way Or Another
Investors may be disappointed by the lack of news on the M&A front during the earnings call.
T-Mobile has been put on the sidelines by Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), which has entered exclusive negotiations with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) about a potential wireless service partnership.
Hodulik isn’t concerned though, saying he got the impression T-Mobile is seeking to restart talks with Sprint when the exclusive negotiations close later this month.
While a merger with Sprint would likely provide the greatest possible value-creation, “management sees a number of strategic options available to it,” according to Hodulik.
Something that ought to get investors excited though, is the potential for T-Mobile to begin paying out dividends.
Management indicated that it would only do so if consolidation proved to be impossible.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have both paid dividends for decades.
