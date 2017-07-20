Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

T-Mobile Hints At The Possibility Of A Dividend If M&A Doesn't Manifest
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
T-Mobile Hints At The Possibility Of A Dividend If M&A Doesn't Manifest
Related
T-Mobile Impresses The Street Yet Again In Q2
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks Quietly Higher, Home Depot Hampers Dow; This Apparel Stock Breaks Out (Investor's Business Daily)
Related S
The Market Is Discounting T-Mobile's Growth
Has All The Negative Sentiment Over Cord-Cutting Turned Entertainment Stocks Into A Bear Trap?

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintains his Buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and $80 price target following strong second-quarter earnings results.

The company posted $10.2 billion in sales, significantly beating the Street’s estimated $9.81 billion. EPS came in a $0.67.

Management also upped guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA and postpaid customer gains.

Shares opened Thursday up 3.1 percent immediately began working down to below Wednesday’s close, a surprise for many investors reacting to bullish analyst commentary.

Growth, One Way Or Another

Investors may be disappointed by the lack of news on the M&A front during the earnings call.

T-Mobile has been put on the sidelines by Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), which has entered exclusive negotiations with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) about a potential wireless service partnership.

Hodulik isn’t concerned though, saying he got the impression T-Mobile is seeking to restart talks with Sprint when the exclusive negotiations close later this month.

tipranks.png

While a merger with Sprint would likely provide the greatest possible value-creation, “management sees a number of strategic options available to it,” according to Hodulik.

Something that ought to get investors excited though, is the potential for T-Mobile to begin paying out dividends.

Management indicated that it would only do so if consolidation proved to be impossible.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have both paid dividends for decades.

Keep up with dividend changes and the latest business news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

Has All The Negative Sentiment Over Cord-Cutting Turned Entertainment Stocks Into A Bear Trap?

Investors Seem To Be Materially Discounting T-Mobile Shares Based On 2 Factors
_________
Image Credit: By Mike Mozart [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for TMUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Jun 2017Drexel HamiltonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TMUS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Dividends Rumors Reiteration M&A Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + CHTR)

The Market Is Discounting T-Mobile's Growth
The Most Bought And Sold Stocks Of The First Half Of 2017, According To TD Ameritrade Clients
Has All The Negative Sentiment Over Cord-Cutting Turned Entertainment Stocks Into A Bear Trap?
Emmy 2017: Streaming, Premium Cable Earns More And More Recognition
Prime Day, Emmy Nominees, And Netflix Earnings Preview
What's Going Down At The Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TMUS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.