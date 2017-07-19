With Food Safety Concerns Reemerging, BMO Downgrades Chipotle
Despite testing queso, the Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) potential norovirus outbreak led BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik to downgrade the stock to Market Perform. Strelzik set a price target of $350.
“While norovirus at a single location is not overly significant on the surface," Strelzik said, "we believe there is greater uncertainty now as there is a reasonable probability that media coverage will outweigh the severity of the incident and create renewed same-store sales weakness, expanding downside risk within our framework."
3 Reasons Behind The Downgrade
- Food safety concerns are reemerging. It was reported on Tuesday that at least 13 customers were feeling sick after eating at Chipotle's Sterling, Virginia location.
- While norovirus at one location isn't extremely significant, this outbreak could negatively impact Chipotle customers’ psyche. Strelzik expects them to “likely remained fragile and we believe there is a reasonable probability that media coverage of the new illnesses will outweigh the actual severity of the incident and create renewed samestore sales weakness.”
- Chipotle might be no longer able to use pricing as a near-term lever due to comps weakness.
Which Stocks Could Benefit?
“Our previous survey work suggested that CMG’s traffic losses accrued to grocery (42% of respondents indicated greater frequency eating at home), other Mexican restaurants (47%), and to a lesser extent to other restaurants (11%),” Strelzik said.
With that being said, he sees Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), and Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA) as stocks that could benefit from a traffic decline at Chipotle.
Latest Ratings for CMG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2017
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
