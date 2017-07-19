Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With Food Safety Concerns Reemerging, BMO Downgrades Chipotle
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 9:58am   Comments
Share:
With Food Safety Concerns Reemerging, BMO Downgrades Chipotle
Related CMG
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2017
Tech Names Lead Mixed Finish, Transports Due Out After Close (Investor's Business Daily)

Despite testing queso, the Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) potential norovirus outbreak led BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik to downgrade the stock to Market Perform. Strelzik set a price target of $350.

“While norovirus at a single location is not overly significant on the surface," Strelzik said, "we believe there is greater uncertainty now as there is a reasonable probability that media coverage will outweigh the severity of the incident and create renewed same-store sales weakness, expanding downside risk within our framework."

3 Reasons Behind The Downgrade

  • Food safety concerns are reemerging. It was reported on Tuesday that at least 13 customers were feeling sick after eating at Chipotle's Sterling, Virginia location.
  • While norovirus at one location isn't extremely significant, this outbreak could negatively impact Chipotle customers’ psyche. Strelzik expects them to “likely remained fragile and we believe there is a reasonable probability that media coverage of the new illnesses will outweigh the actual severity of the incident and create renewed samestore sales weakness.”
  • Chipotle might be no longer able to use pricing as a near-term lever due to comps weakness.

Which Stocks Could Benefit?

“Our previous survey work suggested that CMG’s traffic losses accrued to grocery (42% of respondents indicated greater frequency eating at home), other Mexican restaurants (47%), and to a lesser extent to other restaurants (11%),” Strelzik said.

With that being said, he sees Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), and Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA) as stocks that could benefit from a traffic decline at Chipotle.

To read the latest and exclusive financial news, check out the Benzinga Pro news wire.

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jul 2017Wells FargoDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jul 2017Telsey Advisory GroupUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + DRI)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2017
Chipotle's Reputation Risk Has Grown Too High To Support Valuation, Wells Fargo Downgrades
The Market In 5 Minutes
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Morgan Stanley Profit Tops Views
Today's Decline In Chipotle Not A Buying Opportunity, According To Cowen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CMG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.