Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Well-Positioned' Walmart Added To Goldman's Conviction List
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 10:50am   Comments
Share:
'Well-Positioned' Walmart Added To Goldman's Conviction List
Related WMT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Stock Futures In Tense Standoff; Wal-Mart, Boeing Get Upgrades (Investor's Business Daily)
Related AMZN
Tech ETFs Are Still Tempting
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 13: Tesaro, Time, Frontier Communications, First Citizens BancShares, Brink's-Maco Transportadora
Like Apple, Nvidia? Check Out These 2 Big-Cap Plays Near Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)

As retailers continue to feel threatened by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Fassler still sees Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) as “well-positioned.”

“We believe that the company is as well positioned as any mass market retailer — in an admittedly imperfect world for mass market retailers — to cope with increasing demands on ecommerce and technology spend, weather Amazon’s growth and its increased focus on consumables, and maintain its franchise. We see merits in Walmart’s front-loaded investment, scale, capacity for additional investment, small-market focus, and current impressive inventory discipline,” he wrote.

Fassler upgraded Walmart to Buy with an $84 price target and added it to Goldman’s Conviction List.

tipranks.png

5 Reasons Why Fassler Is Bullish On Walmart

  • He likes Walmart’s small market focus and believes it puts the company at less risk to competition in the grocery space.
  • Walmart’s investment in technology and e-commerce as well as the company’s plans to emerge as a leader in the 3-P marketplace.
  • Strong working capital management.
  • Inflation in food has bottomed out.
  • Walmart has a relatively low P/E ratio.

Walmart shares were trading up 1.55 percent, at $76.21 during Friday’s trading session. To read the latest news and exclusive coverage on Walmart check out the Benzinga Pro news feed.


_________
Image Credit: By Walmart Corporate from Bentonville, USA (Walmart store exterior) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commonstipranks.png

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralConviction Buy
May 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
May 2017Gordon HaskettInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Upgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + WMT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Tech ETFs Are Still Tempting
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 13: Tesaro, Time, Frontier Communications, First Citizens BancShares, Brink's-Maco Transportadora
Coach, GM, Fiat Chrysler, Walmart: Fast Money Picks For July 14
Apple Finally Joins In The Rally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.