Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Unicom Shares Offer A Recovery Story That Is On Track; Bernstein Says Buy The Dip
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 10:08am   Comments
Share:
China Unicom Shares Offer A Recovery Story That Is On Track; Bernstein Says Buy The Dip
Related CHU
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Hooker Furniture Climbs After Strong Q4 Results; Resources Connection Shares Slide

After a Morgan Stanley downgrade helped send China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (ADR) (NYSE: CHU) shares falling over 10 percent last week, Bernstein analyst Chris Lane believes now is the time to buy in on this dip.

“We see no reason for any short-term pessimism. While we agree the stock has run up a lot this year, and it has become a relatively crowded trade (top 30% globally) — the outlook is still good. Even better post the recent correction,” Lane said (see his track record here).

3 Key Takeaways

    1. The 2I2C plans have attracted over 500,000 new customers per month. “More importantly the cost to acquire and service these customers is also very low. With ample spare capacity in the network these subscribers represent incremental service revenue which flows directly to the bottom line,” Lane said.
    2. 4G upgrades have accelerating and Lane expects the average revenue per unit for these customers to rise over the next year.
    3. Mixed ownership reform plans are progressing

To see the latest exclusive news and updates on China Unicom visit Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

Alibaba Launches Platform To Link US Businesses With 500 Million Chinese Consumers

9 Most Popular Mobile Apps In China
________
Image Credit: By User:Vmenkov - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for CHU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2016Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2016Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2016BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CHU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bernstein Chris LaneAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHU)

22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CHU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.