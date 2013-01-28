ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Reiterates Neutral Rating, Lowers PT on Ctrip.com International

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:46 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Piper Jaffray reiterated its Neutral rating on Ctrip.com International
CTRP
, but lowered its price target from $22.00 to $20.00. Piper Jaffray noted, “Ctrip reports Q4 on 1/31 and based on air traffic & hotel data, we expect Q4 revenue near the mid-point of the 15%-20% y/y guidance and EPS slightly below consensus. The China hotel RevPAR data (through Dec.) suggests slight downside to our Q4 estimates. We expect in-line to modest upside from air & packaged tour to partially cushion hotel weakness and, therefore, expect Q4 top-line growth toward the mid-point of the 15-20% range. Ctrip's aggressive couponing/discounting/marketing continues to pressure margins leading us to model Q4 EPS at $0.09 vs. the Street's $0.13. Based on our conservative expectation for the price war to continue in 2013, we have reduced our 2013 op margin outlook and price target. Remain Neutral with a $20 PT (down from $22) based on 16x our new 2013 non-GAAP estimate of $1.25.” Ctrip.com International closed on Friday at $19.64.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Piper JaffrayAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings