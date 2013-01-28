UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on The Procter & Gamble Company

In a report published Monday, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Neutral rating on The Procter & Gamble Company

PG

, and raised its price target from $74.00 to $76.00. Goldman Sachs noted, “PG reported better-than-expected 2Q13 results and raised its full year sales and EPS guidance. We raise our FY2013-FY2015 EPS estimates by 1%-2% reflecting the 2Q beat and recent FX moves. We also raise our price target to $76, from $74, on our higher estimates and quarterly roll-forward.” The Procter & Gamble Company closed on Friday at $73.25.