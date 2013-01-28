ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Reiterates Neutral Rating, Raises PT on The Procter & Gamble Company

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:18 PM | 28 seconds read
In a report published Monday, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Neutral rating on The Procter & Gamble Company
PG
, and raised its price target from $74.00 to $76.00. Goldman Sachs noted, “PG reported better-than-expected 2Q13 results and raised its full year sales and EPS guidance. We raise our FY2013-FY2015 EPS estimates by 1%-2% reflecting the 2Q beat and recent FX moves. We also raise our price target to $76, from $74, on our higher estimates and quarterly roll-forward.” The Procter & Gamble Company closed on Friday at $73.25.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Goldman SachsAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings