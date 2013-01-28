ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Halliburton Company

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:14 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Monday, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating on Halliburton Company
HAL
, and raised its price target from $51.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank noted, “HAL's focus going into 2013 remains on capital discipline in its approach to growth with an eye toward increasing free cash flow generation. In North America, margins likely bottomed in Q4 as HAL works through its high priced guar inventory, onshore activity rises at the leading edge and the GoM continues its upward march at very high margins. After the normal seasonal decline in Q1, we expect international to continue to move higher with margins inflecting to the upside over the course of the year driven by higher volumes against better fixed cost absorption improving mix (deepwater), old/ low margin contracts running off and a nascent pricing recovery. BUY.” Halliburton Company closed on Friday at $39.72.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Deutsche BankAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings