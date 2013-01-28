UPDATE: Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Sirona Dental Systems

In a report published Monday, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Buy rating on Sirona Dental Systems

SIRO

, and raised its price target from $72.00 to $75.00. Cantor Fitzgerald noted, “We highlight key takeaways from our recent meeting with Sirona management and provide a model update to reflect more accurately the flow of revenues and EPS during FY:13. Undaunted by recent strength in the stock, we continue to rate Sirona as our top mid-cap pick for 2013. Our price target goes from $72 to $75.” Sirona Dental Systems closed on Friday at $67.92.