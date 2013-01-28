ñol

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond to Sell on Valuation, Margin Compression

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:58 AM | 1 min read
Goldman Sachs downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond
BBBY
from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $66.00 to $56.00. Goldman Sachs commented, "We downgrade BBBY to Sell from Neutral, and reduce our 12-month target to $56 from $66 on a modest estimate reduction and lower valuation. We position BBBY as a Sell relative to our coverage, as it has only 6% absolute downside, compared to our covered universe which has on average 4% upside, excluding dividends. The firm is losing share, as margins decline; we believe online share incursions and price image are contributing to this challenge, and that BBBY's best-in-class visual and item merchandising do not translate well online; margins and sales productivity are still quite close to peak levels; and, acquisitions offer options to gain share, but no clear path." Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $59.78 on Friday.

