ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Dahlman Rose Initiates PBF Energy at Buy on Valuation, Unique Crude Positioning

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:56 AM | 26 seconds read
Dahlman Rose initiated coverage on PBF Energy
PBF
with a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target. Dahlman Rose said, "Against a near-term backdrop of demand concerns and product weakness, PBF is positioned both as a levered play on mid-con differentials and as a value story around crude optionality. Though the group is likely to remain correlated in the near term, we expect outperformance in general. Our price target is based on 4.5x EV/EBITDA." PBF Energy closed at $29.47 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Dahlman RoseAnalyst ColorInitiationPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings