UPDATE: Sterne Agee Downgrades BorgWarner to Neutral on Valuation, Europe Pressures

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:37 AM | 29 seconds read
Sterne Agee downgraded BorgWarner
BWA
from Buy to Neutral. Sterne Agee noted, "We have downgraded our rating on BWA to Neutral from Buy, reflecting lower earnings assumptions for 2013 and 2014 as well as the current valuation level. BWA is among the best positioned suppliers globally to supply components that help vehicle manufacturers meet tighter regulations for fuel economy and emissions, providing growth in excess of the overall market. However, in the near term, growth is expected to slow, owing in part to industry pressures in Europe." BorgWarner closed at $77.29 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sterne AgeeAnalyst ColorDowngradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings