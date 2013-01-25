ñol

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Janus Capital Group to Underperform on EPS Risk

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 9:22 AM | 1 min read
Credit Suisse downgraded Janus Capital Group
JNS
from Neutral to Underperform. Credit Suisse commented, "Downgrading rating to Underperform and estimate 10% downside to 2014 EPS: Driven by our assumption that (1) net flows will only improve to -$9B/-$7B in '13/'14 from -$12B in '12 despite the new Dai-ichi Life alliance formed in August and stronger active equity flows over the last three weeks; (2) product mix shift will continue to reduce JNS's mgmt fee rate; and (3) performance fees of -$75M in '12 will only improve to about -$60M by '14 given the significant relative performance gaps at the largest performance fee generating funds (plus low '11 performance which will only roll-off 3Y calculations in '14)." Janus Capital Group closed at $9.65 on Thursday.

