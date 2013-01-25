ñol

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Autodesk to CL-Buy on Macro Turnaround

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 7:53 AM | 1 min read
Goldman Sachs upgraded Autodesk
ADSK
from Sell to Conviction Buy and raised the price target from $25.00 to $45.00. Goldman Sachs commented, "We think improved execution coupled with an inflecting nonresidential construction end-market can drive the shares higher. In ADSK's FY14 we see a tailwind from an accelerating US non-residential construction cycle, highlighted by the GS Industrials team, and a recovery in the China construction market. … We see the potential for Suite revenue to reaccelerate in FY14 with better adoption due to improved end market/macro trends. Also, we think ADSK has largely worked through execution issues that weighed on F2Q/ F3Q13 results." Autodesk closed at $37.60 on Thursday.

