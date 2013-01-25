ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Wunderlich Securities Downgrades Medtronic to Hold, Reiterates $46 PT

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 7:45 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Wunderlich Securities downgraded its rating on Medtronic
MDT
from Buy to Hold, and reiterated its $46.00 price target. Wunderlich Securities noted, “We are downgrading the shares of Medtronic (MDT) from Buy to Hold, as the shares have exceeded our $46 price target. We continue to view Medtronic favorably as an attractive total return vehicle for investors, and the central element of our investment thesis - a developing new product story - continues to take shape and should become increasingly visible in 2014 and beyond. But with MDT shares up 13% in the first three weeks of January and above our price target, we take a more neutral position on the shares at this point. We continue to view MDT as a high quality MedTech player and attractive total return vehicle, but would be more constructive on the name in the low $40s.” Medtronic closed on Thursday at $46.45.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Wunderlich SecuritiesAnalyst ColorDowngradesAnalyst Ratings